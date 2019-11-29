MP Court Issues A Summons Against Ameesha Patel In A Cheating Case

In the last month, we came across the shocking news as the case for cheating was registered against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel. As per the complaint, Ameesha Patel issued a cheque to film producer Ajay Singh, which eventually bounced. Now, there’s another news flowing in which is surely an add-on in the trouble of the actress.

As per the latest reports flowing in, Madhya Pradesh court has issued a summons to Ameesha in a 10 lakhs cheque bounce case. The court has asked to be present before it on 27th January 2020.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Manish Bhatt issued the summons under section 318 of Negotiable Instruments Act.

“The JMFC directed the actor to remain present before it on January 27,” petitioner Nisha Chhipa’s counsel, Durgesh Sharma quoted.

It is being said that Ameesha borrowed 10 lakhs for producing a film.

Meanwhile, last month, Ranchi court issued an arrest warrant against Ameesha in a cheating and cheque bounce case, police said on Saturday.

“Ameesha Patel and her business partner Kunal had taken Rs 2.50 crore for making a film. They had assured to return the money after the release of the film in 2018. The film never released in 2018. When we approached Ameesha Patel for the money, she gave a cheque of Rs 3 crore, which bounced,” said Ajay Singh in a press statement.

