Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is quite the ‘golden girl’ in her Friday post on Instagram.

In a gorgeous picture she posted on social media, the afternoon golden glow falls on Suhana, as she holds a faraway look in her eyes. She is dressed in a fitted strappy top paired with faux leather pants and has her lustrous locks open.

Suhana Khan captioned the image with a couple of face emojis.

Her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, commented on the picture, saying: “Are u real.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped two love emojis.

Previously, Shah Rukh Khans son AbRam Khan turns eight. To mark his special day, elder sister Suhana Khan has shared a picture post for him on social media.

Suhana posted a video clip on Instagram Story where the brother-sister duo are in the pool. Little AbRam crawls up to Suhana to pose with his sister. As the two smile at the camera, she asks him to kiss her. AbRam gives her a peck on the cheek.

“Birthday Boy,” Suhana captioned the video that posted on Thursday night.

AbRam, son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, was born through surrogacy in May, 2013. His elder siblings Suhana and Aryan are currently studying in the US.

