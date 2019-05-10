Student Of The Year 2 Memes: Twitterati Have A Field Day; Bash This Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Starrer!

The much-awaited Student Of The Year 2 has finally hit the cinemas today. The sequel of 2012 Hit Student Of The Year introduces Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and rides on the shoulders of Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff.

As the film released today, it received not so encouraging footfalls at the Box Office and negative word of mouth. Social media is abuzz with the public reviews of the film and most of the people are having fun trolling it.

SOTY 2 has also become the latest topic of memes and some of them are so hilarious that you won’t be able to stop your laughter. Below are some of them-

Audience is searching for the story , screenplay,real song,good content in Student of the year 2 #SOTY2Review pic.twitter.com/6TatlPpfWS — Subham (@subhsays) May 10, 2019

#soty2review

in the cinema hall the condition of my was like…. pic.twitter.com/MxZKvYFNUq — Aishik Sinha (@SinhaAishik) May 10, 2019

Some early review of student of the year 2.#SOTY2 #SOTY2Review pic.twitter.com/1KOttyldUc — Chowkidar Sahil Desai (@sahil_213) May 10, 2019

Me trying to find story and logic in SOTY 2.#SOTY2Review pic.twitter.com/uUSWjj4v99 — Aman 🇮🇳 (@TheAlteria) May 10, 2019

Earlier talking about trolling, the SOTY 2 girls had shared their views.

Ananya Panday had said, “I love all the memes and trolls that are coming on my way… I think since Koffee With Karan, my expression became the subject of memes and I love sharing it with my friends. I put it on my social media stories. It is really funny… honestly.”

Tara Sutaria said that it affected her earlier but not now. She said, “Initially, trolling did affect me but now I know that it is a part and parcel of our job…and especially with a film like SOTY 2, where we are trying to create a world that is larger than life.

Talking about the pressure that comes with being a Bollywood celebrity, Ananya Panday recently said in an interview that she wants to grow a thick skin like her actor-father Chunky Panday.

