Street Dancer 3D: Not Varun Dhawan’s Love Interest, Shraddha Kapoor To Stun Fans With This Special Avatar!

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most anticipated films currently. The makers brought a wave of excitement by releasing the new posters of the film recently but the fans were still eager to know what role will both the actors play in the film.

Well, let us tell you that Sharddha Kapoor is anticipated to be essaying the role of a coach. While in the previous part of the film (ABCD 2), Sharddha essayed the role of Varun’s love interest, this time she will coaching people. Varun is said to be romancing Nora Fatehi in Street Dancer 3D.

A report in the Free Press Journal quoted a source saying, “Shraddha was romantically paired with Varun in the previous part but in this film, she is not going to be actually seen romancing with him. She is playing the role of a dance coach in the film.”

He added, “Varun will be her one of the disciples and Varun is, in fact, will be romancing Nora Fatehi in the film. Nora’s role is also important and meatier in this part apart from being his dance partner in the film.”

Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D hosted a wrap-up party for film’s cast and crew on 30th July in Mumbai. Varun even took to his social media handle to announce the wrap of the film in a heartfelt post thanking the entire cast.

“We dance to express, not to impress. I am so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you everyone — all the dancers from all around the world — for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I’m sad its over. Now on january 24, you will meet the street dancers”

The film also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and is backed by Bhushan Kumar.

