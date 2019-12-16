Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 To Now Get A Hollywood Remake?

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 created a huge stir with its release back in July this year. While Hrithik was appreciated for his amazing performance, the buzz is that Super 30 may soon get its Hollywood remake and below is all you need to know about it.

Super 30 was based on the life of Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar and starred Hrithik along with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal parts. The film has reached the Hollywood radar and if reports are to believed, it may get its Hollywood remake.

A source close to News Nation said, “Super 30 is one of the finest subjects that has come out from India in the recent past. And with Indian stories finding worldwide acceptance, this subject too is expected to work globally. A Hollywood major has shown interest in the subject, and writer Sanjiv Dutta is expected to open the film in English once the casting for the central character is finalized after the studio hires the director. Anand Kumar is expected to be a part of this film too because it is based on his life”

A few reports also revealed that a foreign production company from America has approached Shubhashish Sircar of Reliance Entertainment for the remake of the film.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film released on July 12 and was a massive hit at the Box Office. It earned 146.10 crores at the domestic Box Office.

