Sridevi’s Madame Tussauds Wax Statue: Boney Kapoor Shares A Sneak Peek Video – WATCH

Sridevi left millions of her fans heartbroken early last year as she died in Dubai. But the legendary actress lives on… in the memories of her fans and lovers.

Now, Sridevi’s wax statue is all set to make the fans go wow at Madame Tussauds’ Singapore museum. The news of Sridevi being immortalised by Madame Tussauds is not new as husband Boney Kapoor already shared it on her birthday anniversary. However, the latest development is that the statues is ready to be launched and Boney along with daughter Khushi Kapoor is already in Singapore to attend the event.

Sharing a sneak peek to the wax statue of Sridevi on Twitter, Boney Kapoor wrote, “Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever”

Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/AxxHUgYnzt — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 3, 2019

Madame Tussauds’ official Twitter handle also made the announcement as its tweet read as, “One more day to the official launch of Sridevi’s first and only unique wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore! Don’t forget to tune in to our Facebook and Instagram at SGT 10AM for our LIVE streaming! “

Sridevi’s last film was Mom which was a success in India but did far better business in China where it collected more than 100 crores.

