Sophie Turner On Sister-In-Law Priyanka Chopra’s Stardom: “They Worship Her In India”

Well, this goes without saying that Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and has been spreading her magic in Hollywood as well. From being a part of big movies to being present at almost every important event, we see PeeCee cast her charm. Interestingly, it is not just us but her sister-in-law, Sophie Turner who also got a taste of this fame.

Sophie talked about how big a star Priyanka is in India and how her 20-decade long career has made people worship her. While talking to Elle US, Sophie also talked about how crazy it was when she came with her hubby Joe Jonas to India to attend Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ wedding. She revealed that she enjoyed every bit of it.

She said, “With Pri, especially, it’s kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now. When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there,” she said.

Further talking about PeeCee and her extended family, Sophie said, “It’s kinda crazy. But she’s just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away. And even though Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas live in New Jersey, we see them all the time. It’s like we’re all one big family because the boys are best friends.”

Well, this just assures how close these two ladies are. We often spot them together partying with their husbands and we think this is a bind that will stay forever.

More on Sophie, she is said to be expecting her first child with Joe. However, the couple has given no confirmation about the same.

