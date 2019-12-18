Sooryavanshi: How Tables Have Turned In Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty’s Friendship!

Akshay Kumar who is busy promoting his upcoming film, Good Newwz have had an amazing year. From Kesari to Housefull 4, all his movies have been huge at the box office. Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

After Good Newwz, Akshay will be coming in March with Sooryavanshi which is a franchise or Rohit Shetty’s cop world. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead and has a grand climax.

Recently, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh had gone to Hyderabad to shoot for the film. Talking about his shooting experience with Ajay and Ranveer, Akshay revealed that he has already worked with Ajay in the past in Insan. Rohit Shetty was one of the assistant directors in the film then.

He said, “The last film Ajay and I worked on was Insan; it was great to shoot with him again. We started our careers together and did many films. Rohit was an assistant director on one of them. It’s great to see him running and jumping around.” He described how Ranveer was happy and jumping like a kid in a candy store. Well, that’s nothing new; we all know Ranveer’s aura and it needs no introduction.

Sooryavanshi is slated to release in March 27, 2020. It also stars Sikander Kher and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. Akshay’s Good Newwz releases on December 27th, 2019 and the trailer was such a roller coaster ride that we can’t wait to watch the film.

