Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty On Award Shows: “It’s All Fake. I Go If They Pay Me”

Rohit Shetty, the hit machine of Bollywood, delivered eight back-to-back successful movies simultaneously and even entered the Rs 100-crore club many a time. The director is now gearing up for the release of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi but that is not what he is headlining the news today. The actor recently revealed that he does not like award functions and made some shocking revelations about it.

Rohit Shetty graced Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha and got candid about how he feels about award functions. Rohit revealed that he only goes to awards show if the organisers pay him to host the show or give his films an award. He said, “If they pay me, I go. Genuinely. If they pay me ki aake host kar lo or if they give me an award, then I go. Otherwise no, because it’s all fake na. It’s all a TV show.”

The Sooryavanshi director further added that he feels bad that this award shows never give commercial films the much-needed credit. “We also work hard yaar, aisa nahi hai. We work 18 hours a day for a film. Making commercial films are more difficult; shooting an action scene in 48°C is more difficult than making a normal film in a house. But you don’t consider commercial films. I tell them, ‘If you want to give me an award, then I am coming, or if you want to pay me to host a segment, then I will come,’” he added.

Rohit tagged award shows as a money-making opportunity for stars. He revealed, “When we make a hit song, we tell our actors, ‘Now you will earn a lot of money on television shows with this song.’”

“Like when Aankh Marey happened, we told Ranveer (Singh) and Sara (Ali Khan) this. Award functions, we all know, have become like a satellite issue because you have to pay the satellite,” he added.

Talking about Rohit Shetty’s next directorial venture, Sooryavanshi – it is a cop drama featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will make a cameo appearance in the film as they return as Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in the film.

Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

