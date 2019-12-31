‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’ Singer Arjun Kanungo Joins Hands With International Star Aazar

Singer Arjun Kanungo, who has given hit numbers such as “Baaki baatein peene baad” and “Aaya na tu”, is collaborating with Paris-based EDM artiste Aazar.

In an interview to IANS, Arjun spoke about his upcoming projects in 2020 — especially about his collaboration with Aazar, who was recently in Goa for his performance at Sunburn Festival 2019.

“Aazar is a very talented guy. We have spent a lot of time with each other and understood each other’s music and tried to make a couple of songs. Let’s see how they come out. The songs have a touch of both Indian and international music,” Arjun said.

Aazar also shared his experience working with Arjun.

“Arjun was in Paris and working on a lot of stuff and my team told me there is Arjun. You should connect to him. So, that’s how we met. And while working with him I never felt that we were collaborating for the first time. He is like a friend now,” Aazar said.

