Sab Kushal Mangal: After Playing Serious Characters, Akshaye Khanna Brings A Refreshing Change As A Small Town Bahubali

Akshaye Khanna’s fans have much to rejoice about as the actor’s latest feature heads to the big screen. Following memorable performances in Ittefaq, Accidental Prime Minister and Section 375, Akshaye will next be seen in a never-before-seen form in the family-friendly romantic comedy, ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’.

After having done films with such heavy subject matter in recent years, the actor appears to be upbeat about his forthcoming light-hearted feature – a film that he played an instrumental role in putting together.

‘Sab Kushal Mangal’, set in Jharkhand, is poised to be the 2020’s first laugh riot. The film is touted to be filled with light moments between the characters and seems to strike the right balance between drama, comedy and romance to entertain people of all ages and backgrounds.

Akshaye earlier said that the film is a well written and a very sweet story that made him agree to get associated.

Says Producer Prachi Nitin Manmohan, “Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, the film’s Director approached Akshaye with the script and Akshaye took a shine to it. Akshaye brought it to my father [veteran Producer, Nitin Manmohan]. Once we heard the narration, we knew we had to back this film. Akshaye’s faith in this story is so strong that he even came on board as the presenter of the film.”

As with his other films, Akshaye finds a way to get into the skin of his character – that of a local Bhahubali in North India. His new look has garnered much attention considering it is such a radical departure from how audiences are accustomed to seeing him. But beyond his look, it is his enviable talent that shines through. It is humbling to remember that the same actor who played a magniloquent lawyer in Section 375, has now transformed himself into a small town bahubali to create yet another unforgettable character.

With the trailer of the film garnered praise from all quarters, ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’ remains firmly on people’s radars as a must-see event for the new year.

The film, also starring Satish Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi, Supriya Pathak with Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan making their acting debuts, is directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap. Presented by Nitin Manmohan’s One Up Entertainment, Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal, ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’ will release worldwide on 3rd January 2020.

