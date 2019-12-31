Chhapaak Star Deepika Padukone Gears Up For New Year In Ranveer Singh Style! Grooves To A Punjabi Song With Vikrant Massey

Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. The promotions for the movie is going on in full swing and Deepika is constantly sharing BTS videos from her shoot of the film to keep her fans excited.
The actress took to social media to share the latest #Dpisms clip where she is seen dancing her heart out along with Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey and it will surely liven up your day!
Deepika Padukone shared the video with the caption, “Welcoming the New Year like…💃🏻🎉💃🏻(with my partner in crime)… #chhapaak #10thjanuary” Vikrant can be seen enjoying the dance session as well as he grooves happily with Deepika Padukone.
Ever since the hard-hitting trailer of the movie was released, Chhapaak has been the talk of the town and has left a strong impact on the viewers. Deepika Padukone has been widely appreciated for undertaking the role of Malti and doing full justice to it. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to communicate the message of self-belief and change the existing norms of society for betterment.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.
