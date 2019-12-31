EXCLUSIVE! Deepika Padukone Can’t Stop Raving About Kartik Aaryan: “He Will Do Whatever It Takes To Be At The Top”

Deepika Padukone may be busy with the promotions of Chhapaak, but it is her social media game that is grabbing all the headlines. Not just her chic looks, but her viral videos with Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan too have been the trending topic of discussion.

We met Deepika for an exclusive conversation and asked her the entire ‘Dheeme Dheeme challenge’ along with the social media banters were a hint of something exciting coming up featuring the two. To this, DP replied, “From the sidelines I’ve just been watching him. I don’t even know how it’s coming to my attention but I’ve been noticing some stuff on Instagram. I saw one thing once, and I was like ‘Wow! He’s really endearing.’ I kept watching and watching, and I’ve been observing him, which is why I then reached out to him and I said ‘I want to learn the Dheeme Dheeme step’. I find him extremely hardworking, he’s not apologetic about the fact that (and this is all my understanding) as an outsider, he’s extremely focused, and driven.”

That’s not it, the actress couldn’t stop praising the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress as she continued, “He will do whatever it takes to be successful, and be at the top, and he isn’t apologetic about him and I love that about him. So that’s how I started following him, and seeing his work, then I saw the Dheeme Dheeme Challenge and I said ‘what is this step?’ and I kept watching and watching and to save my life, I couldn’t do that step. So, I messaged him asking ‘Can you please teach me this step because I’m really bad! ”

Meanwhile, Deepika even spoke about her equation with Hrithik Roshan, and how she’s waiting for filmmakers to approach them with an exciting script.

