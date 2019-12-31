8 Months Post Her Divorce With Phil Elverum, Michelle Williams Gets Pregnant With Director Thomas Kail’s Child?

Just eight months after her marriage to musician Phil Elverum ended, there are reports emerging that actress Michelle Williams is engaged to director Thomas Kail, and expecting a child.

According to a source, the four-time Oscar nominee, 39, Michelle Williams is engaged to the award-winning director of “Hamilton” Thos Kail. The two are also expecting their first child together, reports people.com.

The source added that The actress’ daughter Matilda, 14, played matchmaker. The actress shared Matilda with the late actor Heath Ledger.

Michelle Williams and Kail, 42, were photographed together in London where she is busy filming “Venom 2”.

Williams and Thomas Kail worked together on show “Fosse/Verdon”, for which she won the Emmy Award for lead actress. It is not clear when they started dating.

The actress along with Sam Rockwell was seen in “Fosse/Verdon”, which narrates the story of director-choreographer Bob Fosse (Rockwell) and actress-dancer Gwen Verdon’s

(Williams) troubled personal and professional relationship.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!