Sooryavanshi & ’83 Movie Update: Leading Exhibitor Praises Producers & Directors For Standing By Them In Hard Times

Sooryavanshi & ’83 Movie Update: Among the ongoing health crisis when theaters are nowhere looking like being opened again anytime soon, there have been reports that big and small Bollywood films are going to release directly on OTT platforms.

The trade has been abuzz with the news that many big films even Akshay Kumar’s Eid release Laxmmi Bomb will now directly hit a major OTT platform now. The same was being said about Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi & Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 also but producer Shibashish Sarkar confirmed that they will wait for at least 4-6 months for normalcy to return and will prefer to release their big films in theaters first.

“There is no truth to these reports. ’83’ has been made for the big-screen experience. Right now, there’s no intention or interest on the part of the directors or us as producers, to take these films to the small screen. If the situation deteriorates rapidly or there is no visibility of normalcy even after six months, we will evaluate then. But right now, we are all quite positive and I foresee that between the next four to six months, cinema halls will start operating. So that’s the hope and mindset which we currently have,” Shibashish Sarkar, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO, told bollywoodhungama.com.

One of the leading exhibitors, Akshaye Rathi has now come ahead and appreciated Reliance for standing by theater owners in these hard times.

“Have to put on record my appreciation & respect for @Shibasishsarkar & the team of @RelianceEnt for standing behind the film exhibition sector like a rock! Their firm stand about waiting for the release of 83 & #Sooryavanshi in cinema halls is heartening in these testing times.” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he also thanked other producers and distributors of both films including directors Rohit Shetty and Kabir Khan. He wrote, “A trader may want to book profits when the opportunity comes up, but a visionary will work towards nurturing the ecosystem. You’re certainly the latter. Thank you!

Well, we hope the normalcy returns to the world soon and we can witness these films on big screens asap.

