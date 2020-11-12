Actor Sonu Sood, who had earlier announced that he was writing a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown, has now revealed its title.

Titled “I Am No Messiah”, the book will be written in the first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

“People have been very kind and have lovingly named me a messiah. But I really do believe that I am no messiah. I simply do what my heart tells me to. It is our responsibility as human beings to be compassionate and help each other,” Sonu shared.

The book, which will be co-written by Meena Iyer, is expected to be out in December.

“I want to thank god for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heartbeats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states, where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences and stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book,” Sonu had previously said.

Sonu Sood has been an angel throughout the pandemic for a lot of people in the country. The Dabangg actor has been helping poor underprivileged, labour class-people and students stuck away from their hometowns by booking buses and chartered flights to get them back home safe.

Recently, a user named Snehal Misal tweeted seeking help from Sonu for his son’s critical condition and wrote, “Hi Sonu Sir, My son is affected with pulmonary stenosis where his body can’t take 100% of oxygen his oxygen level. drops to 30% Pediatric cardiologist has suggested for open-heart surgery as early as possible so please kindly help out us in this critical situation”

Now, replying to the tweet, Sonu Sood wrote, “Tomorrow your son will be admitted to SRCC Hospital Mumbai. Surgery will be scheduled this week”

