Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood was seen selling eggs, bread, chips, and daily grocery items on a cycle. Calling it ‘Sonu Sood ki Supermarket,’ the actor shared a video of the same on his social media too. The gesture was meant to promote small businesses.

Sonu posted a video of him on a cycle with the grocery items on Wednesday night. In the video, he says “you don’t need to go to a mall to buy grocery items.” He further adds that the most important supermarket is ready to deliver your daily items on your doorstep. He stressed the importance of buying from the local vendors as he said, “This market is a hit.”

Sonu Sood captioned the video, “Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness.”

Recently, Sonu Sood helped set up oxygen plants in over 16 states. Talking about it, he had said, “I have tried to cover all the states. The oxygen plants will be set up near the needy hospitals which will have almost 150-200 beds. All these hospitals will never have shortage. The patients have to sometimes travel far to reach the hospitals and in some cases, they lose their lives as well. With this, I hope, such situation will never arise.” (Inputs from IANS)

