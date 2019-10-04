Sonam Kapoor Has A Major Superstition When It Comes To Her Films & It’s Related To South Indians

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, essayed the role of a lucky charm in the film. To promote the same theme, she went around to ask her B-Town friends what their lucky charm was. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed what their lucky charms were but we are sure you want to know what her lucky charm is as well.

During an interaction with SpotBoyE, Sonam revealed that she feels South Indians are lucky for her. She spoke about her fixation with people from down South. “I make sure I have a lot of South Indians in my films’ crew or cast, that’s my superstition. Someone told me if I work with people from Dakshin, it will always work,” Sonam said.

Sonam was also questioned if she really believed in lucky charms and such things and the actress replied, “I think destiny is very relevant, obviously you know everybody has something written for them. But at the same time, I think without effort and without doing your best, nothing can happen.”

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in Rhea’s home production’s film The Battle Of Bittora. The makers of the film are now finding a male lead for the film. A source close to the development revealed, “The Battle Of Bittora is again a heroine-driven project. With Sonam as a producer, most if not all leading men would feel they would be side-lined.”

We wonder if Sonam and team rope in another South Indian actor for this film as well.

