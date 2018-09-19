Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja To Be Special Guests At Armani’s Show In Milan

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja will soon fly to Milan to attend a fashion show on an invitation by veteran designer Giorgio Armani.

The brand will have a special fashion showcasing in Italy.

Apart from attending the show as front row guests, Sonam and Anand will attend a black tie event, followed by dinner with Roberta Armani. The couple will also visit the Silos Armani museum.

“Anand and I are honoured to be Giorgio Armani’s guests. We look forward to the show in Milan,” Sonam said in a statement.

The dinner will be on September 22, and the fashion show will be held on September 23.