Heartthrob Salman Khan Inaugurates Umang Centre In Jaipur

The special children of Umang, a Jaipur-based NGO, had whale of a time as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan officially inaugurated the centre on Tuesday.

After unveiling the plaque, Salman met the children with great warmth and affection as they continually cheered for him.

Trustee of Umang and former Rajasthan Tourism Minister Bina Kak took the actor around and showed the various services and facilities being provided in the institute. He also met the citizens of Jaipur who have been supporting the centre and its work.

Salman said he has been associated with Umang since the past few years and it is indeed a matter of great happiness and pride to see the way it has grown over the years. It has around 300 children and many of them have learnt skills to become self-reliant.

The Umang shop, which houses multifarious products which are made by the children and are for sale, was also inaugurated by Salman. He said he is very fond of Rajasthan and loves coming to Jaipur whenever he gets an opportunity.