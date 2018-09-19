Jalebi: Here’s What Led Mukesh Bhatt To Cast Varun Mitra In The Movie!

Actor Varun Mitra has shared how producers Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt decided to cast him in the forthcoming romantic film Jalebi, that also stars Rhea Chakraborty and Digangana Suryavanshi.

Speaking on how he got the role, Varun said in a statement: “I remember meeting Mukeshji (Bhatt) and Bhatt Sahab (Mahesh) for the first time. They had watched the trailer of my 2015 film, Kaash, which premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival and my Amazon Kindle ad which were enough for them to swing their hands over the table and welcome me aboard.”

Excited to work with the Bhatt brothers, he said: “More than the big banner, it’s the Bhatt brothers who have made this a memorable experience. I’m going to cherish the time spent with Bhatt sahab, just talking about life.”

Jalebi – The Everlasting Taste of Love is presented by Vishesh Films in association with Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The film is slated to release on October 12.