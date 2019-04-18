Sonakshi Sinha’s Mom Poonam Sinha To Contest Elections From Lucknow, Shatrughan Sinha Lends Support

It has not been long since Shatrughan Sinha quit BJP and moved to Congress. Now the latest reports suggest that his wife Poonam Sinha will be contesting from Lucknow.

Bollywood stars have a great but not new obsession with politics. A number of actors have tried their luck in politics in the past. Some of them quit it midway and others are still continuing.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Poonam who recently joined Samajwadi Party will be contesting against Union Home Minister and BJP’s candidate Rajnath Singh. Shatrughan also joined her in the campaign. The veteran actor cum politician has been quoted as saying by NDTV, “I am here not as a Congress leader but as a husband and surely I have the right to be by my wife’s side at this time,”

Talking to the reporters, Poonam Sinha said, “I am confident of my victory. My party has done a lot of work here and I have the blessings of the people of Lucknow.”

Well, it will be really interesting to witness the clash between Poonam and Rajnath. Interestingly, BJP has not lost an election in Lucknow since 1991. Earlier between 1991 to 2004, Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ruled the constituency and after him, BJP’s Lalji Tandon won the seat in 2009. In 2014, BJP’s Rajnath Singh turned out to be a winner.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!