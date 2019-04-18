Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays Narendra Modi in the controversial biopic on the Prime Minister, met the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday over the film’s release.

After the meeting, Oberoi said the poll panel watched the biopic on Wednesday and gave a “good response”.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

“I can’t tell you their response, but we are happy after meeting them and getting their answer,” he told reporters here.

“We hope the movie is allowed to be released soon as there’s no political agenda behind PM Modi’s biopic,” he added.

The Supreme Court had on Monday directed the EC to watch the film “PM Narendra Modi” and submit its report after the movie’s producers cried foul that the poll panel barred the film’s release without even watching it.

The filmmakers had moved the apex court challenging the EC’s order delaying its release. The Supreme Court has scheduled the matter for the next hearing on April 22.

Last week, the EC issued an order barring the screening of political films during the Lok Sabha elections.

Directed by Omung Kumar and starring Vivek Oberoi and Boman Irani, the film was slated to release on April 11, the first day of polling for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on April 9, the apex court had rejected a plea filed by Congress leader Aman Panwar seeking a stay on the release of the biopic. It had also refused to consider the issue whether the screening would tilt the balance in the favour of a particular political party.

The court had said let the EC decide the matter.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!