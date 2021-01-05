Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently holidaying in Kerala. On Monday, she posted a string of pictures on Instagram, posing on a houseboat.

“Gods own country #kerala,” Sonakshi wrote as a caption with the pictures, where she is seen dressed in a white T-shirt and tight shorts.

Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The war action film is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. She also has Reema Kagti’s web series “Fallen” coming up.

Recently Sonakshi Singa, daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, welcomed 2021 with an open heart while being grateful for the year gone by.

“Happy New Year everyone! Lets be grateful to 2020 for the lessons it taught us, and move on to 2021 with an open heart and the will to be better! Heres to coming out stronger! Lots of love,” she posted on Instagram along with her photo, in which she is surrounded by balloons.

