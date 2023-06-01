Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the streaming series ‘Dahaad’, will be celebrating her birthday on Friday, June 2.

The actress has ditched her ritual of travelling on her birthday to an exotic location and will be spending time with her family at her new home.

As per sources, Sonakshi has been working on decorating her new home for a while and the actress intends to continue the same on her special day with her close friends. The actress will also be taking some time off to have an interactive session with her fans and discuss environmental issues for World Environment Day, a cause she closely relates to.

Meanwhile, ‘Dahaad’ which marked the OTT debut of Sonakshi, is being praised for its taut storytelling and the top-notch performances of its cast members. The 8-episode series is available to stream on Prime Video.

Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad was seen as a fierce policewoman, who is determined to catch a seasoned criminal on the loose. Sonakshi aka Anjali Bhaati’s bike-riding skills have been raved about and the actress took it to the next level as she recently rode with over a hundred women bikers for the Amazon Original series.

Giving tribute to the sisterhood, Sonakshi, along with 100+ women bikers came together to make the biggest Dahaad. Lauding the immense strength that women possess, the stunt was an ode to their fearless spirit.

Sharing her experience of riding with women bikers, Sonakshi Sinha said, “It felt extremely powerful to be riding bike with this group of 100+ women. They have been riding for years and it was really fun riding along with them. I took riding lessons for the show and I fell in love with this experience. I even bought a bike for myself after the show. I am glad that they allowed me to be a part of their gang for the day. The idea behind this activity was to let the world know that women are powerful and unstoppable. This is a roar you can’t ignore.”

