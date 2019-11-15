Sona Mohapatra LASHES Out At Anu Malik For Calling #MeToo Accusations Fake!

The #MeToo controversy around Anu Malik refuses to die down. After the music composer finally came out yesterday and cleared his stand around all the allegations on him over the #MeToo movement, singer Sona Mohapatra has lashed back at him.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement when many victimized women called out to their predators, a lot of big names were also in the spotlight. One such name is famous singer and music composer Anu Malik. The Indian Idol judge was called out by many female singers, one of them being Sona Mohapatra.

Yesterday Anu took to twitter and rubbished all the accusations against him calling them false. He also pointed out that the women called him out after he returned as the judge of the show.

Following the same, Sona replied to him and wrote, “Anu Malik finally wrote back to all of us last evening. My response to him, next to his letter. In case mine is too long to read, have also attached a shorter, crisper one, one amongst many on my timeline. Thank you @KallolDatta for saying it better. “

In the same post, Sona further wrote, ” You could always take a break. Go to a sex-rehab or counselling or somewhere to reflect on how to behave better. The show must go on. Without you. Don’t jeopardise the hard work of so many people and the dreams of so many contestants just for your personal glory and ambitions.”

Anu Malik finally wrote back to all of us last evening. My response to him, next to his letter. 👇🏾

In case mine is too long to read, have also attached a shorter, crisper one, one amongst many on my timeline. Thank you @KallolDatta for saying it better #India @IndiaMeToo pic.twitter.com/NNeW59fLPs — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 15, 2019

The outrage began when the showrunners of Indian Idol bought Anu Malik back on the judging panel. Apart from Sona, Kallol Dutta has also come out and lashed the channel and the music composer.

