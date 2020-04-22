Sona Mohapatra Applauds Kartik Aaryan For Deleting His Controversial Video From Instagram After She Pointed Out

Although everyone is stuck in their home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the social media game has surely spiked. Just like us, celebrities too are quite actively sharing some amusing and interesting posts and Kartik Aaryan is one of them, who is giving the glimpses of his family time to his fans.

Recently, the actor shared a video featuring his sister, Kritika Tiwari, which received a huge backlash on social media. Netizens bashed Kartik for promoting domestic violence through his video and Sona Mohapatra too took potshots at him. Following all the negativity, Kartik finally deleted the controversial video and Sona is once again pouring comments on the actor but this time it’s all positive.

Just a while ago, Sona Mohapatra appreciated Kartik’s act of taking down the video and has also good words for him now. She tweeted, “I think it’s fabulous & worth cheering that @TheAaryanKartik took note & brought down his problematic video. I appreciate his response & I do hope to see him in films that are more responsible in their gender messaging too. Love & regards to you Aaryan. May we all grow & evolve.”

I think it’s fabulous & worth cheering that @TheAaryanKartik took note & brought down his problematic video. I appreciate his response & I do hope to see him in films that are more responsible in their gender messaging too. Love & regards to you Aaryan. May we all grow & evolve. — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 22, 2020

Well, we too appreciate Kartik’s act of respecting the netizens’ response and taking down the video and wish him very good luck for his future projects.

