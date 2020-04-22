Buniyaad Actress Pallavi Joshi Says Actors Should Get Royalties For Reruns, Gets SLAMMED

With shootings of all kinds have been stalled owing to the pandemic coronavirus, several iconic shows from the 80s and 90s are being rerun on Doordarshan. One such show is Ramesh Sippy’s Buniyaad which featured veteran actor Alok Nath in a key role.

But what has gotten our attention is a comment from the actress Pallavi Joshi who too was a part of the show. Pallavi has said that she feels that actors should be given a certain amount of royalty for the reruns of these shows.

The actress has been quoted by Deccan Herald saying, “Actors are actually forced to do a lot of work that they don’t wish to because of not having royalties in place, so it should have been introduced long back. The channel hasn’t produced any show, and the effort made by the producer during a re-run is zero. So when the producer is getting the extra money then he should distribute a percentage of it to the actors and technicians who are at home in these difficult times and struggling to put food on the table for their children.”

Well, while the actress may have a point to what she is saying, but owing to the time of extreme crisis, this statement might have irked a few. Reacting to Pallavi’s statement Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who wrote, directed and played the lead in Chanakya, which is also being aired on DD currently said that Pallavi’s statement was certainly badly timed.

Yet another veteran actor Mukesh Khanna too has slammed Pallavi saying, “It is not done. Certain things are contractual and actors have to abide by it. The producer can recover the money by all means. As an actor, I would say it sounds good. But as a producer, I will be making money from everywhere. Besides, most of them are seasoned actors and they are doing pretty well in the industry, so why to give them royalty?”

Well amid such turbulent times, do you think it was right of Pallavi to have issued such a statement? Do let us know in the comments section below

