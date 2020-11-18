We all were in the festive mood the last week with Diwali and Bhai Dooj celebrations. In India, no festival is complete without amazing food. And, good food means some extra calories which we all feel guilty about post the celebrations are over. But, actress Soha Ali Khan is getting back to routine after Diwali festivities, which includes her regular fitness regime.

The mother of one took to Instagram to share a boomerang of herself getting ready for a workout session.

“Post-Diwali workout mode on! #workoutmotivation #backtobasics,” Soha Ali Khan wrote with the video. Well, we all must take motivation from her and get back to our regular routine and hit the gym.

Soha Ali Khan had shared healthy feast ideas for the festival season a while back because she feels it is easy to get carried away during festivals.

“The best way to avoid that is by making sure your spread includes healthy foods like almonds, which are a great snack to munch on any time of the day and they have health benefits across weight and diabetes management, heart and skin health. And with all the festivities abuzz, it’s important to also keep energy levels up,” she said.

Okay so now you guys tell us that how will you shed your festive calories? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

