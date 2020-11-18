Shubman Gill is the talk of the town these days. He is definitely one of India’s upcoming cricketing stars. Currently in Australia for the upcoming Cricket series, Shubman has some amazing things to say about Kolkata Knight Riders team owner Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about dealing with fame, the young cricketer has found an inspirational way to deal with it. Continue reading further to hear him open up about IPL, SRK and more.

Shubman Gill says, “Honestly, for me, it’s easy to deal with all of that because, personally, it kind of motivates me even further to work harder, in order to meet my own expectations.” The 21-year-old Punjab cricketer represents Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan as a team owner, Shubman Gill reveals, “As they say, Shah Rukh sir needs no introduction. He is so humble as well as warm. Whenever we’ve got an opportunity to interact with him, I found him extremely polite. He is a kind of (team) owner who doesn’t really pressurise his players. He always says good things about us and keeps us motivated.”

Well, don’t we all secretly wish for a boss like SRK? Haha…Jokes apart! But, Shubman’s statements prove that SRK is great with his team and his team loves him.

Talking about his cricketing future, Shubman Gill says, “We (India) have a couple of series coming up. And if I get the chance to be a part of the playing eleven, I have set some goals for myself. I’m really excited about the test matches against Australia. But outside the game, I haven’t really thought too much about things. I want to enjoy each and every moment that life presents to me. I just want to live all those moments. I don’t want to think too far ahead.”

