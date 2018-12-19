Simmba Box Office: With 9 Back-To-Back Successes Already, Rohit Shetty To Continue The Winning Streak?

Rohit Shetty could be perfectly described as a man of mass entertainers or a messiah of single screens. Now, with energetic Ranveer Singh and gorgeous Sara Ali Khan by his side in upcoming Simmba, Shetty is ready to set the cash registers ringing.

Rohit Shetty is one of those rare directors whose name acts as a crowd puller. Over the years, the director has garnered a loyal fan following, especially amongst the family audiences. His movies serve a perfect blend of fun and emotional elements, with a dash of his trademark action. It could be well said that the director makes his movies keeping only one mantra in mind, ‘No Logic Only Magic’. Shetty also said once, that the star ratings hardly matter to him as his movies don’t cater to so-called intellectuals.

In a career of 12 movies, the director has an unprecedented track record of back-to-back 9 successful movies. His unbeaten streak of hits comprises of Golmaal Returns, All The Best: Fun Begins, Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, Singham Returns, Dilwale and recent blockbuster, Golmaal Again and now with Simmba, Shetty will be looking forward to continuing the winning spree. Yes, Dilwale was not that big a hit as his previous films but it was a plus affair at the box office.

Slated to release on 28th December, Simmba, marks the first collaboration between Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Fans are super excited as the actor is playing cop role for the first time, after delivering a menacing performance in Padmaavat. Also, Sara Ali Khan has grabbed the eyeballs of movie maniacs after a successful and promising debut in Kedarnath.

Talking about the pre-release buzz, the makers have struck a right chord with the audiences due to the power-packed trailer and chartbuster music.

All said and done, with the right amount of hype surrounding the movie, the director will be hoping to set the box office on fire for the 10th time in a row.

