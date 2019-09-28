Music composer D.Imman recently took to Twitter to let know the makers of Bollywood film Marjaavan that how irked he is for using his background music from Thala Ajith starrer Viswasam in the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer, and that too without asking or giving him any credits in the trailer.

As Imaan’s tweet read: “Totally Not aware of the #Viswasam Bgm score used in the hindi trailer #Marjaavan No prior notification from the production house nor the audio label”

Totally Not aware of the #Viswasam Bgm score used in the hindi trailer #Marjaavan No prior notification from the production house nor the audio label — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) September 26, 2019

Following the tweet, it didn’t take much time for the makers of Marjaavan to notice it, as they immediately edited the description of trailer’s background score on YouTube and gave proper credit to the music composer.

Talking about Ajith starrer Viswasam, the Tamil action venture which released early this year went on to do good business at Box office. The music from the film which was composed by Imman too was very much loved and appreciated by cine goers.

Viswasam had lady superstar aka Nayanthara in lead opposite Ajith. The film was directed by Siva and produced by Sathya Jyoti Films.

Speaking about Bollywood venture Marjaavan , the trailer of the film which was released couple of days back has been gaining good response. The action drama has Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in lead along with Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in major roles.

The Sidharth starrer is been helmed by Milap Zaveri and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The action venture is slated to hit big screen on 8th November.

