Chhichhore Box Office Day 22: Has A Very Good Jump On Its 4th Friday

With practically no new releases at the box office, it’s the holdover releases that are making merry. Sajid Nadiadwala produced Chhichhore benefitted quite well with 2.50 crores* coming in on the fourth Friday. This is excellent for the film as the numbers are even bigger than the third Friday which stood at 2.25 crores.

Something like this seldom happens for Bollywood releases which have been playing for so long. However the fact that the Nitesh Tiwari directed film is still collecting pretty much reflects on how it has been well accepted by the audiences who are still queuing up for it.

The Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer has collected 136 crores* so far and now is well set to enter the 150 Crores Club quite comfortably. Friday jump has placed it quite well for good momentum to be gained today and tomorrow as traditionally the film has been jumping quite well over the weekend.

The film is a major superhit for all involved and one wonders where would it have gone if not for Dream Girl arriving just a week after its release.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

