Side Actors Are Not So ‘Side’ In Bollywood Anymore & This List Is The Proof!

What a magnificent year 2018 was! After having movies like Badhaai Ho, Stree, AndhaDhun, Mulk and Raazi in 2018 which did exceptionally well at the box office despite not having any of the Khans in it, they have set a benchmark for the kind of content we are looking forward to watch in 2019.

These movies have set benchmarks for the actors in supporting roles as well, who worked their charm, no less than lead actors on screen. Bollywood industry still has a lot of overshadowed actors who are doing spectacular work and still not getting the deserving recognition. Here are a few actors who deserve a lot more than they get in the industry:

Rajdeep Ahlawat:

We will start by talking about Raazi from the year 2018 where Rajdeep Ahlawat did amazing on screen but wasn’t given enough credits for the role he played in the movie. People only spoke about Alia and Vicky’s acting skills whereas Rajdeep played an important role and did total justice to his role.

Pankaj Tripathi:

He is one actor from Bollywood who required no filmy background to make it in the industry. His acting no-more needs any introduction and is doing phenomenal on screen by whatever roles he’s playing in the movies. Be it a small role or big, this man knows how to nail it every single time. In 2018, he did Stree and web series like Sacred Games and Mirzapur which did exceedingly well in the market but still didn’t get enough recognition.

Jim Sarbh:

This talent box has done an incredible job since the time he has entered the industry. Last year he did some remarkable characters in Padmaavat and Sanju. He was praised by the critics as well for his on-screen roles but didn’t get enough attention from the viewers. This year’s Made In Heaven is also all-set to bring him more recognition.

Piyush Mishra:

Insaan khud ki nazar mein khush hona chahiye, duniya to bhagwaan se bhi dukhi hain!

This one actor from Bollywood doesn’t just act but writes like a pro. He is one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood despite delivering such a fire performance in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Sanjay Mishra:

This actor got a few major awards for his performances in movies like Ankhon Dekhi, Masaan but didn’t manage to get enough attention. He is among the most underrated actors of Bollywood despite getting good remarks from the critics in the industry.

Deepak Dobriyal:

Everyone loves Pappi Ji from Tanu Weds Manu. More than the lead actors, viewers loved his performance in the movie. He has his own fan base and still underrated in the industry.

Siddhant Chaturvedi:

Siddhant Chaturvedi is the man of the hour! After his incredible performance in Gully Boy, this man is getting so much attention specially by the female viewers that his Instagram account is literally crushed by DMs. As a debutante he has done an phenomenal work, let’s see if he gets the same kind off attention in other projects as well.

The list just doesn’t end here. There are a few more names who have done extraordinary on the screen but still waiting for the recognition on the big screen like Manav Kaul, Vijay Raaz, Rajesh Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Brijendra Kala, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and the list can go on!

Since there are various movies lined up for release in Bollywood in the year 2019 like Kalank, Student Of The Year 2, India’s Most wanted, Kabir Singh does have a good supporting cast too.

For instance, Kalank‘s teaser depicts the love story between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan but the supporting cast is as powerful as the lead cast. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt are already known names of Indian Cinema and have done good work on screen. We hope the supporting cast get as much recognition as the lead cast!

