From Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt To The Emotional Connect: 5 Reasons Why Kalank Could Emerge As A Sure Shot Hit At The Box Office

Ever since the release of the teaser in the afternoon, Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt & Aditya Roy Kapur have created havoc on social media. While there are various celebrities already sharing their views and rooting for this period drama, here are 5 factors that will definitely work in favour of the movie at the Box Office:

Varun & Alia’s Successful Box Office Streak: Their journey started together with Student of The Year (2012) but what’s intriguing is the fact that not only they turned out to be bankable actors individually, but also maintained a streak of successful movies together. From Student… to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani to Badrinath Ki Dulhania, each and every movie of the duo has been received with loads of love from the audience.

Star Studded Cast: With Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt, the movie stars gorgeous and super talented women who have a massive fan base already built for themselves. On the other hand, we have Varun Dhawan who has never delivered a flop in his career – isn’t that enough? Moreover, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur are added bonus to it all.

Emotional Connect: Viewers enjoy complication more than an easy to-go love story. The teaser was enough for us to decode the fact that we’re going to witness a mixture of emotions – love, betrayal, revenge, and all on the celluloid. Adding to it are the power-packed, highly impactful dialogues in a voiceover of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, as we could hear in the teaser.

Visual Spectacle – Costume & Locations: In just 2 minutes and 5 seconds, the makers have teased the audience with the most beautiful costumes and tremendous cinematography. From Madhuri’s dancing sequences in a dark room, to the wedding set up and the dancing sequences – the movie is indeed a visual spectacle and that’s one of the factors that we’re looking forward too!

Background Score & Overall Music: We know Arijit Singh’s credibility in the genre. While we know that his music might end up being a probable chartbuster, the overall background score of the movie seems to be highly impactful and on-point too and is simply supporting the entire visuals.

