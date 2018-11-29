Siddharth Roy Kapur to make a film on the Kumbh Mela’s famed ‘Bhule Bhatke Tiwari’

One has often heard the famous line in Bollywood movies – ‘Kumbh Mela Mein Bichhad Gaye’…and now there will be a film on this subject. Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has acquired the life rights to Bhule Bhatke Tiwari, as Mr. Rajaram Tiwari was popularly called, who helped reunite people lost in the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad.

Ever since he started this ‘lost and found’ service in 1946, Mr. Tiwari had helped reunited tens of lakhs of people with their loved ones. Over 120 million people are thought to have visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2013, with almost 30 million visiting on a single day. It is one of the largest peaceful gatherings of people in the world. It has been inscribed on the UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.c

‘Bhule Bhatke Tiwari’s work has received global attention and the BBC, L.A Times, and several major publications have covered his 71 year mission to help people. Mr. Umesh Tiwari, his son, who resides in Allahabad, now carries forward this distinctive legacy.

Siddharth and his Roy Kapur Films team personally met with Umesh and his family in both Allahabad and Mumbai before they acquired the life rights of Rajaram Tiwari, Umesh Tiwari and his family, to make a film inspired by the noble and unique life he has lived.