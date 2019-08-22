Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Fanboy Moment With ‘Stylish Star’ Allu Arjun

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who was last seen on big screens with Ranveer Singh early this year with former’s debut film, Gully Boy, recently had a fanboy moment when he met his favourite South star, Allu Arjun.

The duo bumped into each other at a party event in Mumbai. Following which they posed happily for a picture, the young actor also expressed his desire to catch up with the superstar’s next release, as he shared their picture on Instagram with a caption which read, “Finally!!! @alluarjun Can’t wait for his next !#AlaVaikunthapuramLo”

Siddhant has been Allu’s fan for a long time and has always admired the latter for his work down South.

On knowing this, the stylish star in May in an interview to media had praises for the Gully Boy actor, as he said, “It was a pleasant surprise when he said that because I liked his work in ‘Gully Boy‘ a lot. Of late, I haven’t seen anybody who has so much swag and who has done such a wonderful job in their first film. From the bottom of my heart, I wish him all the best for his future endeavours and I hope to meet him, someday.”

Talking about the South star’s upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Murli Sharma, Jayaram along with others.

The Allu Arjun starrer is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and slated for release next year.

