Siddhant Chaturvedi Pumped Up As He Earns His Midnight Craving

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently in Goa shooting for an untitled film directed by Shakun Batra, has revealed a mantra he follows in life.

Siddhant took to Instagram and shared a picture of his reflection. In the image, the actor is seen posing in front of a window with his back towards the camera while the glass catches his reflection.

“Earn that Midnight craving,” wrote Siddhant with the picture, along with an ice cream emoji, and the tags #PostGameCravings and #Pumped.

Batra’s film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Deepika had to recently cut short her Goa schedule and return to Mumbai for the NCB interrogations as part of the agency’s probe into a possible drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Details of Batra’s project are under wraps, although Siddhant in a recent interview to IANS said the film belongs to a genre that has not been tried in Bollywood before.

“The excitement is that it is a genre that has not been tried in Hindi cinema yet. The film is nuanced and has a lot of details. Shakun is a great director. It is a very contemporary, new-age film,” Siddhant Chaturvedi had said.

Siddhant has an interesting slate of work lined up. He will also be seen in the second instalment of “Bunty Aur Babli” and the horror-comedy “Phone Bhoot“.

He has started the shoot for his yet-untitled next, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and shooting begins in Goa. Siddhant recently shared a boomerang video from the set on Instagram Stories. In the clip, people are seen wearing PPE suits and getting themselves sanitised. On the clip, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote: “#LetsRoll,” along with a camera emoji. Are you excited? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Rakul Preet Singh To Delhi HC: “I’m A Non-Smoker, Teetotaller”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube