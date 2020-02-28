Whether it is acing the traditional-edgy look in Ram-Leela or carrying the simple silhouettes in Piku, Deepika Padukone’s style game has always been a hit and relatable to the ladies out there who just want to get their hands on her wardrobe. Just a look-reveal and her sartorial picks become a rage, without fail! Her film Cocktail stays fresh in our minds when it comes to chic and trending fashion outlook that took over the nation. If sources are to be believed then Anaita Shroff Adajania who brought ‘Veronica’ wardrobe to us, is going to style Deepika Padukone for her next with Shakun Batra.

A source close to the actress shares, “Deepika and Anaita are extremely excited to be working together in Shakun Batra’s film where the latter would be styling her. Certain looks are underway but Anaita would want to keep it cool, easy and sexy just like how Veronica was breezy and sexy, at the same time. The process is going to be fun and it will be after a long time that both of them would come together as a team. We all are super elated to see what is in store, already.”

Chic designs, fluorescent colours and patterned prints dominated the wardrobe of Deepika Padukone in Cocktail and if this is true, then we can definitely surely expect a reshuffle of our wardrobes into cool, easy and sexy.

Deepika Padukone will star in Shakun Batra’s next film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandaywhich will hit the screens on February 12, 2021. Also, the actress is all set to star in ’83 alongside Ranveer Singh along with another project, The Intern which was announced recently.

