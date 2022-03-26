Shweta Tripathi heads to Kashmir to kickstart her new project, Saaf. Known for pushing the envelope of Indian cinema, the actress will headline another thought-provoking drama based on The Cleaning Lady. A psychological thriller, the storyline follows the aftermath of planned murders with a cleaning lady at the helm.

While speaking about the intriguing project, Shweta Tripathi said, “As soon as I heard the premise of Saaf, I knew I had to be a part of it. It is about young women trying to push boundaries and conquer both the world – personal and professional. It talks about how no one multi-tasks better than women as if they are trained to compartmentalise and compromise with a super exciting plotline.”

“Saaf challenges society’s set stereotypes, allowing the entire and me to explore more as artists. I am sure it will instantly connect with the audience and resonate with them,” she further added.

Backed by One Life Studios, Saaf will redefine the women’s representation on screen with Shweta Tripathi in the lead. The energiser has always been the force behind path-breaking characters and is awaiting multiple releases this year. She has Mirzapur S3, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2, Gone Game 2, Escaype Live, Makkhichoose, and M for Mafia.

