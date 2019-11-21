Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll with back to back successes in kitty. If we consider of only 2019, he has delivered 3 superhits with Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala and with his upcoming Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, looks like he is gearing up for another major success. Talking about his next romantic comedy, the team is completing the shooting at a brisk pace.

Recently, Pankhuri Awasthy, one of the actors from SMZS, shared a picture comprising herself, Ayushmann, Jitendra Kumar and the team, from the wrap up party of Varanasi schedule.

Before the revelation of promo, there was a huge curiosity about who’s going to play Ayushmann’s love interest in the movie based on the concept of homosexuality. And to the sweet surprise of audience, it was none other than TVF Pitchers fame Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu.

Ayushmann took to social media to share a new promo of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a sequel to Ayushmann’s 2016 hit film “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”.

Ayushmann took to Twitter to share a new promo of the film. He captioned it: “Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan.”

The promo introduced the entire cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – Ayushmann, Jitendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Tripathi Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently posted a three-minute video for the men’s grooming brand the Man Company, where he shunned many misplaced notions about what men should be like, which society continues to harbour.

