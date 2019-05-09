Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Announcement Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Is Here With 100% Pure & Natural Love!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Announcement Video: Just a few minutes back, we informed you about the sequel of successful film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Now, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the team have come with the announcement video of their film and it’s quirky & interesting!

Ayushmann took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Shubh Mangal saavdhan ki safalta ke baad, hum la rahe hain, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Hum mehnat zyada kar lengey Aap pyar thoda zyada de dijiyega @aanandlrai @cypplofficial @hiteshkewalya @ErosNow #Valentines2020 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #SMZS.”

In the duration of 50 seconds, the teaser describes how since the ancient times, love is something, which didn’t need to be taught, it just happens. With the mention of some classic love stories, it also encapsulated the theme of homosexuality with a bit of quirky touch to it.

After the success of Aanand L. Rai’s “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan“, which addressed the subject of erectile dysfunction with humour, the second instalment of the franchise will delve upon the issue of homosexuality. It will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

“It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L. Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

“It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema,” he added.

While other details remain unknown, casting is underway and the film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s day 2020.

