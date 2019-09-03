Shraddha Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Shakti Kapoor Is All About His Iconic Performances! Take A Look

Shraddha Kapoor who’s riding high on the success of magnum opus, Saaho opposite Prabhas is making headlines every now and then. The movie has already done an amazing business at the box office and is expected to enter 100 crore club soon in its Hindi version. Recently, she was spotted protesting against BMC as they have decided to chop off 2700 trees from the Aarey forest.

The latest is about her birthday wish for daddy Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha has shared a cute collage picture of father, Shakti Kapoor on his 67th birthday on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday Baapu! You are my heart. I love you❤”.

The collage has some of the most iconic roles played by Shakti in his career. He was known for his comic and villain roles in the 90’s. In his 45 years long career, he has done more than 700 films and entertained us. Some of his iconic roles consists of films like Raja Babu, Loafer, Mawaali, Andaz Apna Apna, Judwa, Tohfa and Hum Hain Lajawab!

Shraddha is currently busy promoting her upcoming biggie, Chhichhore which will be released this coming Friday i.e September 6th, 2019. She has wrapped up shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D which will be released next year.

