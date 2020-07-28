Shraddha Kapoor Spreads Awareness By Sharing A Video Of An Elephant Helping A Calf!

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is at the forefront always when it comes to spreading awareness about animal cruelty and also, bringing some unknown facts about animals which brings us close to them, making us more aware and sensitive. The actress has time and again, used her social media handle to bring to light some of the most heartwarming moments— this time, two elephants helping a calf out of a river.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her handle and posted, “Elephants helping a calf out of a torrid river!!! Just amazing!!! Thanks @jyotikakatkar for sharing this and @indiatoday for posting this! #Repost @indiatoday with @get_repost

A video of two #elephants pulling a #calf out of a river is doing the rounds of the internet after Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services shared it on Twitter.

“Elephants have one of the strongest family bonding. Mother and aunty helping the calf to get out from the swirling river,” Susanta Nanda said in the caption of the post.

#elephantsofinstagram #Animallove #protectingcalve #wildanimal #bonding”

Being the voice for animals and standing up for them, Shraddha Kapoor is a role model for all her fans. She has always gone out of her way to donate in order to help protect animals.

Recently, she also shared a video where Shraddha Kapoor raised her voice for the animals and urged everyone to show empathy and compassion towards them. The video that was named ‘lockdown zoo’ spread like wildfire over social media and inspired her millions of fans.

