If we look at Shraddha Kapoor and her love for Vada Pav, there are a lot of moments when the actress expressed the same. Being a big-time foodie, Vada Pav is that one food that is at the top of Shraddha’s favorite food list. Be it on the sets or in the regular routine, she never leaves a chance to grab Vada Pav.

Her love for Vada Pav is certainly so evident that she herself can not resist and which gets well justified when she is asked if she would marry someone who doesn’t love vada pav, and the lie detector machine says it all.

Shraddha gives a hilarious answer when she is asked if she would marry someone who doesn’t love Vada Pav. However, the intensity of the moment holds at this point to hear what Shraddha would answer, and the actress surprisingly said YES, but that’s where the lie detector machine detects her lie and horns the red buzzer. That is when the actress accepted that her match with Vada Pav is something made in heaven that she also can not deny and finally said ‘I don’t think so’.

Shraddha Kapoor and her love for vada pav have become an undeniable fact that is well witnessed from time to time. On her birthday also, the actress relished the special occasion by distributing vada pav to her fans. This indeed shows how simple the actress is in her real life, and this is the reason she enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation with a massive following on her social media as compared to others.

Shraddha has been garnering a lot of love for her performance in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘. The actress is all over the internet ever since the film was released on OTT. Apart from this, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in ‘Stree 2’.

