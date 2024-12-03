In the past few years, Shraddha Kapoor has proved herself to be one of the biggest names in the Indian cinema industry. After a great performance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kapoor shattered many box-office records with this year’s Stree 2. The movie also featured Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Shraddha and the cast were all praised for their performances by both fans and critics.

Their critical and box office performance was one of the best this year. Shraddha’s fanfare is known by the fact that she is the second most followed Indian on Instagram, only behind the icon Virat Kohli. Her recent career has been full of hits and praises. Therefore, it is not a shock that Shraddha has recently made a big move regarding her residence. She has recently rented a home in Juhu for a whopping amount.

Shraddha Kapoor has paid ₹72 Lakh Rent upfront for the Juhu Apartment

Shraddha Kapoor has added a new chapter to her lifestyle. She has rented a huge apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu locality. The property reportedly costs a whopping ₹6 lakh per month, and Kapoor has already paid ₹72 lakh upfront as advance rent for the year. The apartment spans 3,929 square feet and is situated on the third floor of a high-end residential tower.

It boasts all the amenities one could ask for and is in a prime location, making it one of the most sought-after properties in the area. Kapoor has also secured four exclusive car parking spaces. She is known for her penchant for luxury cars and also owns a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, valued at over ₹4 crore. Shraddha completed the lease formalities earlier this year, with the agreement officially registered in October.

Prior reports suggested that Shraddha was considering renting Hrithik Roshan’s apartment in Juhu. However, Kapoor has decided to rent the home in the same locality where his parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure live. She is not the first celebrity to pay huge checks to rent a luxury apartment. The power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were reported to rent a ₹7 Lakh apartment while Imran Khan and Lekha Washington moved into a ₹9 Lakh per month apartment.

