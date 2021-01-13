Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Monday revealed why hugging a tree can be beneficial. He says the action can have a calming effect on people.

“Tree roots can always surprise you. Roots are one and one-half to three times wider than the foliage/crown. In earlier times Trees were symbols of fertility, wisdom, power and renewal. So hug a tree for few minutes and feel the calming effect on yourself. North Bengal,” Shoojit shared on Instagram.

Shoojit Sircar is currently in North Bengal with his family, revisiting childhood memories in the jungles of North Bengal. He keeps his followers entertained with beautiful photographs from different locations, offering a glimpse of the jungles and the life of the local people.

Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming directorial is Sardar Udham Singh, a biographical film about martyr Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the title role.

