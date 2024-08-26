Sholay's Rahim Chacha AK Hangal's 'Itna Sannata Kyun Hai Bhai Dialogue' Took A Real Turn On August 26, 2012

Remember the iconic dialogue “Itna Sannata Kyun Hai Bhai?” It belongs to one of the most iconic films – Sholay. The character who says it was Rahim Chacha, a blind man in Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra’s cult classic. This blind man was played by none other than AK Hangal!

While the dialogue turned iconic for Bollywood lovers, it turned into a heartbreaking reality on August 26, 2012 when AK Hangal passed away but it was deafening silence all across. Say why? Because none of the Bollywood stars turned up to pay their last respects.

The Only Controversy

Sadly, AK Hangal’s career remained controversial and turned into fodder for the same on the last day he breathed. While many Bollywood stars paid their tributes on social media, including Amitabh Bachchan, none arrived to see him for the last time.

AK Hangal’s lonely sendoff became a matter of discussion until his son came forward and admitted that he did not feel offended. The actor was struggling ever since he fell and broke his thigh bone. There came a time when his family ran out of funds. It was then that stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others came forward to help him.

The Condolence Tweet

After the actor passed away on August 26, 2012, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “I had helped Hangal Saheb out financially, with limited means, but fate is not guided by rupees.” AK Hangal was an integral part of Sholay, while others might remember him as Jaya Bachchan’s elder brother from Rajesh Khanna’s Bawarchi.

Prithviraj Kapoor’s Tailor

The actor, participated in Freedom Struggle and was jailed in Pakistan. He was released on one condition – that he would leave Pakistan and go to India. He was more than happy to oblige! During his struggling days, he worked as a tailor who was known for his perfection in creating cut outs of the fabric. He used to stitch suits for Prithivraj Kapoor initially. Later he was cast in Teesri Kasam.

Unfortunately, when he excitedly entered the theater to watch himself on screen, he realized that his part had been edited. He later shot to fame with Shagird! But everyone still remembers him as Rahim Chacha – the man who said, “Itna Sannata Kyun Hai Bhai?”

