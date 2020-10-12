Sholay’s One Song & A Scene Took More Time Than Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 Entire Shoot [Fact-O-Meter]

Gone those days when Bollywood films used to take years for the completion. Several decades ago, the filmmakers used to dedicate a considerable amount of time to get each and every shot to perfection. In today’s Fact-O-Meter piece, we’ll be taking a look at one such interesting comparison between 1975’s Sholay and 2017’s Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar.

There are still some filmmakers of today’s generation who loves to take their time to complete the project, but such cases are exceptions. And here, we are talking about Akshay’s film, the actor who is known to wrap up his films in quick time. The makers who cast him as a lead always have one thing in their mind and that’s getting the work done in quick time. Maybe the actor’s tight schedule or his high charges could be the reason.

While looking for some lesser-known details of Bollywood films, we were struck with one interesting fact about Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and it led us to an interesting comparison between it and the iconic Sholay.

Known to few, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 was wrapped in mere 33 days and is amongst one of his shortest schedules. Reportedly, during the film’s making, it was heard that the actor had charged as much as 1.5 crores as per day fees and that could be the one reason for such quick filming. But anyway, that’s not our point. Here, we would love to enlighten our readers that the song ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ from Sholay had taken not 1 or 2 but 21 days for the shoot. And that’s not it, the introductory scene featuring Jaya Bachchan, in which she lights lamps across haveli was shot in 20 days. Would you believe that?

If we combine these schedules, it sums up to 41 days which is more than Jolly LLB 2’s entire schedule of 33 days. Now, that’s some unusual yet interesting comparison from Bollywood, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, recently Amitabh Bachchan, who had wooed the audience with his unforgettable performance as Jai in Sholay, took to Instagram and revisited Sholay memories as the film entered 45th year.

He posted a black and white picture that shows him attending the film’s premiere along with his late parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, and wife Jaya Bachchan.

