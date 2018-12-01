The Delhi High Court on Friday sent Bollywood actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav to jail for three months for failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore taken by his company to make a movie.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw ordered that Yadav should be taken into custody and kept in the Tihar Jail.

Delhi-based company Murli Projects had filed a civil case against Yadav’s company Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment for failing to repay Rs 5 crore which the actor took in 2010 to make his Hindi debut directional film Ata Pata Laapata.

